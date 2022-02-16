Park Ji Hoon confirmed as lead in new webtoon based school drama

Singer and actor Park Ji Hoon has been cast as the lead in an upcoming webtoon-based drama ‘Weak Hero’ (literal title)! On February 16, a representative from his agency, Maroo Entertainment, shared the news, saying “Park Ji Hoon has been cast as the lead of wavve’s original drama ‘Weak Hero’, which is slated to air in the second half of this year.”

‘Weak Hero’ is an action-based drama set in a school, based on a popular webtoon of the same name. The series follows a model student, Yeon Si Eun, who is part of the top 1 percent of students. Although he appears weak on the outside, he matures while fighting against the violence that unfolds within and outside of his school.

Reportedly, Park Ji Hoon is all set to play the role of Yeon Si Eun, who uses his wits to win his battles and ultimately comes out on top despite his frail physique. The series will begin filming with the goal of premiering in the second half of this year.

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon debuted as a child actor, and participated in musicals like ‘Peter Pan’ (2007-2009), ‘The Harmonium in My Memory (2010), and ‘Radio Star’ (2010-2011). He also appeared in TV dramas like ‘Jumong’ (2006), ‘The King and I’ (2007), and more. He debited as a singer as part of Wanna One in 2017, and released his debut solo EP ‘O’Clock’ in March 2019 after the group disbanded.

As an actor, Park Ji Hoon has impressed with his roles in shows like ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency’, and ‘At a Distance, Spring is Green’. Stay tuned for more updates about Park Ji Hoon’s leading role in ‘Weak Hero’!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Analysing Kim Soo Hyun’s lead roles: Dream High, My Love From the Star & It's Okay to Not Be Okay & more