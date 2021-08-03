Park Ji Hoon gears up for a mystical comeback ‘My Collection’ with teaser photos, tracklist and more

On 26 July, Park Jihoon announced an upcoming album named ‘My Collection’ to be released on August 12 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Since then fans have been eagerly waiting for more updates from the Wanna One alum. And the singer has delivered with captivating teaser images and a 6 song tracklist for the mini-album.

Right from his announcement photo to the newly released concept photos, a visibly mature and sophisticated vibe can be felt from the 22-year-old singer. As opposed to his usually playful and refreshing theme for past albums, ‘My Collection’ seems to be on a different path. A ‘scheduler’ was revealed that had the plans leading up to the days of the album release where a tracklist, 2 concept photos, trailers and more seem to be in store.

Right on the mark, the tracklist was shared which contained 6 songs, ‘Present on the stage’, title track ‘Gallery’, ‘LOST’ (ft. Lil Boi), ‘Strawberry’, ’I Wonder’ and ‘To the waves’. Check out below.

Following this, the first set of concept images for Park Jihoon showing his mature boyish charms were revealed. Fans were surprised and happy to spot the long hair on Park Jihoon who was staring right at them. The second set of concept images have a black and white look to them, further adding to the grown-up idea that Park Jihoon seems to be going for with this mini-album. Another activity is on the cards for ’s fans as the singer is holding his first online concert on 28 August, called ‘Your Collection’.

Are you excited for the album? Let us know below.