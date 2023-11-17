Park Ji Hoon, Hong Ye Ji, and cast show seamless chemistry at Love Song for Illusion’s script reading

KBS2 has released photos from the first script reading of its upcoming drama Love Song for Illusion. The event was attended by director Lee Jung Seob, writer Yoon Kyung Ah, and the cast members including Park Ji Hoon, Hong Ye Ji, Hwang Hee, Ji Woo, Kim Dong Won, Kim Tae Woo, Woo Hyun, Kang Shin Il, Hwang Seok Jeong, Woo Hee Jin, and more.

Script reading of Love Song for Illusion

As the script reading began, the actors seamlessly immersed themselves in their roles, establishing remarkable chemistry. Park Ji Hoon takes on the dual roles of Crown Prince Sajo Hyun and his alter ego, Ak Hee. Sajo Hyun is portrayed as an intellectual character who utilizes his innate artistic sense to work as a fashion designer at a downtown boutique while concealing his identity as a crown prince.

He carries a deep emotional wound from his childhood, stemming from his oppressive father, Sajo Seung. On the other hand, Sajo Hyun’s alter ego, Ak Hee, is a charming character with the ability to easily seduce others, yet he is cursed to feel extreme pain upon physical touch. During the script reading, Park Ji Hoon exhibited his versatility, flawlessly embodying both characters with versatile variations in voice, gaze, gestures, and expressions.

Actress Hong Ye Ji takes on the role of Yeon Wol, leading a life filled with twists and turns, transitioning from an assassin to a concubine. She is the royal descendant of the fallen Yeon Dynasty and the sole daughter of Yeon Poong Hak. Concealing her identity, Yeon Wol assumes the persona of assassin Gye Ra to seek vengeance for her family.

Hong Ye Ji demonstrated an exceptional level of synchronization with her character, heightening anticipation for the layers of her character dynamic with Park Ji Hoon. Particularly noteworthy is the fateful love triangle and the captivatingly chaotic chemistry marked by their characters' frequent banter.

Actor Hwang Hee takes on the role of Prince Sajo Yoong, the elder stepbrother of Crown Prince Sajo Hyun. Prince Sajo Yoong is renowned as the palace's amiable figure, effortlessly captivating others with his warmth.

Actress Ji Woo on the other hand embodies the character of Geum Hwa, the wife of the Crown Prince, who is willing to go to any lengths to fulfill her desires. Ji Woo seamlessly immersed herself in the character's complex inner world, where good and evil coexist, adding depth to the intrigue surrounding her upcoming role.

Furthermore, the series features the talents of actors Kim Dong Won, Kim Tae Woo, Woo Hyun, Kang Shin Il, Hwang Seok Jeong, Woo Hee Jin, and more, all contributing to the richness of the show through their immersive and compelling performances.

Advertisement

More about Love Song for Illusion

Adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name, Love Song for Illusion is a historical fantasy romance drama that delves into the heart-fluttering love story and intense obsession between a man with two conflicting personalities and a woman who dearly loves him. The much-anticipated series is scheduled to premiere in January 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Weak Hero Class 1: Park Ji Hoon's hit drama’s sequel announcement made by the show’s producer