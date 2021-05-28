Park Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ah & Baek In Hyuk look charming in new posters for At A Distance Spring Is Green

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama At A Distance Spring is Green released new posters of Park Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ah, and Bae In Hyuk! Check them out.

KBS 2TV seems to be really into youth-based romance dramas right now! After Youth Of May and Imitation, KBS 2TV is all set to premiere At A Distance Spring is Green also called Blue Spring From A Distance soon. A light-hearted college romance at heart, At A Distance Spring Is Green will tell a realistic story of college students struggling to face a tough world. It comprises of a young cast and some rookie actors and with a love triangle at its core, the drama promises to be a relatable affair to the audiences.

KBS 2 TV unveiled new character posters for the drama, featuring the main cast Park Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ah and Baek In Hyuk. Though the characters look happy and cheerful, there is a tale to tell behind every gaze and smile. Park Ji Hoon plays Yeo Joon, who is crowned as the most popular boy on campus as soon as he enters the university. Yeo Joon has it all - he is good-looking, a friendly personality and comes from a wealthy family. However, Yeo Joon wears a melancholic expression on his face as he stares into the distance.

Kang Min Ah will play Kim So Bin, a bright young girl who gets discouraged in the face of reality because of her ordinary grades and background. In the poster, her beautiful smile dazzles the reader, however, it looks like she isn't all that happy and harbours many secrets. Meanwhile, Bae In Hyuk plays Nam Soo Hyun is known as a loner amongst the business administration department at Myungil University. Nam Soo Hyun isn't very amiable and always cuts off people who are trying to get close to him. He hides a lot of pain in his heart and wishes people get to know the real him.

You can check out the character posters below :

Credits :KBS 2TV Drama

