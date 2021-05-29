Park Ji Hoon & Kang Min Ah play opposite personalities in new teaser video of At A Distance Spring Is Green

KBS has shared a new preview of its upcoming drama At a Distance Spring is Green! Read on to find out.

“Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot", this quote by the great Charlie Chaplin may resonate with all of us at some point in our lives, but it is certainly relatable to the main protagonists of KBS 2TV's upcoming drama, At A Distance Spring Is Green. After releasing the official character posters of the main protagonists of the drama featuring Park Ji Hoon as the wealthy, amiable but lonely Yeo Joon, Kang Min Ah as the optimistic Kim So Bin and Bae In Hyuk as the tough Nam Soo Hyun in lead roles.

Today, KBS 2TV has released the official teaser video for the drama giving us a glimpse of what we can expect. The video opens with the quote “Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot" by Charlie Chaplin. Park Ji Hoon as Yeo Joon makes an appearance first. He has heartthrob like looks and appeal as girls fawn over his good looks and charisma, he is the life of every party and even remarks that he has his own fan club! Baek In Hyuk as Nam Soo Hyun looks tough and troubled as he hustles his way forward, doing odd jobs and getting soaked in rain. Finally, Kang Min Ah portrays Kim So Bin who appears bright and optimistic but is deeply troubled by her ordinary life.

It seems that Yeo Joon has an easy life, while Nam Soo Hyun and Kim So Bin hustle every day. However, Yeo Joon explains that people might think his life is all hunky-dory and he is always happy, but this far from the truth, after all, It’s only from a distance that spring looks green. At a Distance Spring is Green premieres on June 14 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

You can watch the trailer below:

Credits :KBS 2TV Drama

