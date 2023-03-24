Park Ji Hoon looks stunning in the first teaser for the upcoming solo comeback Blank or Black

On March 23rd, Maroo Entertainment, the agency, released the Coming Soon image of the seventh mini-album 'Blank or Black' through official social media handles and made Park Ji Hoon's comeback official on April 12.

Blank or Black:

Park Ji Hoon's atmospheric figure was included in the image of a warm mood dyed in yellow. In particular, Park Ji Hoon's nonchalant expression and low-lying gaze added to the secret feeling. Here, the phrase 'U Can't Fill Ma' and a blank space are engraved above the album name, drawing attention. 'Blank or Black' is a new album released 6 months after the 6th mini-album 'THE ANSWER' released in October last year. The album name, which is interpreted as meaning empty or hidden, is expected to give excitement to fans as it fits with Park Ji Hoon's unique in-depth narrative.

Park Ji Hoon recently received favorable reviews for playing the role of Yeon Si Eun, the main character in the original wave drama 'Weak Hero Class 1'. This 7th mini album is expected to be a welcome new release for music fans who have been waiting for singer Park Ji Hoon, not an actor, as well as drama fans who remember Yeon Si Eun. Park Ji Hoon's seventh mini-album 'Blank or Black' will be released on April 12 at 6:00 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on various online music sites. Park Ji Hoon, who made his debut in the music industry as a project idol group Wanna One by appearing on Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 2 in 2017, has been actively pursuing solo activities since Wanna One's activities have ended. So far, Park Ji Hoon has released a total of six mini-albums and one full-length album while promoting as a solo artist. This comeback is about 6 months since his 6th mini album 'The Answer' released in October last year.

