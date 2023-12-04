Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Lee Jun Young, and more join season 2 of Weak Hero Class 1

Season 2 of Weak Hero Class 1 unveiled its star-studded lineup. Earlier, on December 1, there were reports about the possibility of Season 2 being announced on Netflix, following the initial release of the first season as a wavve Original. Now, it has officially transitioned to Netflix, confirming the production of the second season.

Season 2 of Weak Hero Class 1

On December 4, Netflix revealed the development of Weak Hero Class 2 (working title) and introduced a star-studded cast, featuring Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min Yeong, Yoo Su Bin, Bae Na Ra, Lee Jae Min, and Lee Jun Young. Notably, the production team from Weak Hero Class 1 will seamlessly continue their roles for the upcoming season.

Adapted from a webtoon, Weak Hero Class 1 unfolds as an action-packed school drama featuring Park Ji Hoon in the role of Yeon Si Eun, a model student excelling academically but physically vulnerable, becoming an easy target for bullies. Yeon Si Eun employs his intellect to triumph over violence, fighting back against his assailants. Co-starring is Choi Hyun Wook as Ahn Su Ho, Yeon Si Eun’s steadfast friend, and a naturally gifted fighter capable of dispatching enemies with a single strike.

The upcoming Weak Hero Class 2 will continue Yeon Si Eun's story as he transfers to Eunjang High School, burdened by the trauma of being unable to protect his friend. In this new environment, Yeon Si Eun undergoes personal growth, grappling with the challenges of survival and confronting heightened levels of violence as he resolutely vows not to lose his friends again.

Characters of Weak Hero Class 2

Park Ji Hoon is set to reprise his role as Yeon Si Eun in Weak Hero Class 2, portraying an outsider with a sole focus on academics who finds himself entangled in violence after forming a meaningful friendship. The actor expressed his excitement, revealing that his heart is already racing. Notably, Weak Hero Class 1 holds a special place for Park Ji Hoon as it marked the project that earned him his first rookie award as an actor. He is determined to showcase a new facet of his talent and demonstrate personal growth for those eagerly anticipating the sequel.

In addition to Park Ji Hoon's return, Netflix has unveiled images introducing new cast members joining as Yeon Si Eun’s friends at Eunjang High School. Ryeoun will embody the character Park Hoo Min, Choi Min Yeong will take on the role of Seo Joon Tae, and Lee Min Jae is set to portray Go Hyun Tak

Additionally, on the opposing side of Yeon Si Eun, Yoo Su Bin will reprise his role as Choi Hyo Man. Bae Na Ra is set to portray Na Baek Jin, and Lee Jun Young will take on the character of Geum Sung Jae.

Directors Han Jun Hee and Yoo Soo Min expressed their excitement about collaborating with actors they are fans of. Grateful for the immense interest and love shown, they are delighted to be part of the upcoming season. The team is committed to completing filming with a positive atmosphere, ensuring the well-being of both the cast and crew, both physically and mentally.

