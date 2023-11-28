Park Ji Hoon taps into his dark side in first teaser poster for Love Song for Illusion

On November 28th, KBS-2TV revealed the first ever teaser poster for the upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama, Love Song for Illusion. Adapted from the widely enjoyed webtoon of the same title, the show blends historical elements with fantasy and romance, narrating the captivating love tale and intense fixation between a man with dual personalities and a devoted woman.

First poster of Love Song For Illusion

The poster for Love Song For Illusion skillfully portrays the protagonist, Sajo Hyun, played by Park Ji Hoon, offering a glimpse into the drama's somber ambiance. It is a visually impactful composition, showcasing Park Ji Hoon seated amidst a profound darkness. The solitary figure, positioned amid the remnants of what appears to be an abandoned setting, commands attention, heightened by torchlight and subtle illumination.

The text above Park Ji Hoon’s head reads “I will get it all, you will now disappear.” hinting at the much darker side of his dual personality. Anticipation is soaring for Park Ji Hoon's portrayal as he takes on the task of embodying a protagonist with dual personalities. The intriguing silhouette, casting shadows on Park Ji Hoon's face, leaves viewers in suspense, wondering about whether the mysterious figure in the poster is Sajo Hyun or Ak Hee.

Park Ji Hoon is set to embark on his first ever dual role, one of them almost villianish embodying both Crown Prince Sajo Hyun and his alter ego Ak Hee. These two distinct personalities share one body but grapple for supremacy, especially in their interactions with the character Yeon Wol, portrayed by Hong Ye Ji.

More about Love Song For Illusion

In the dual roles of Crown Prince Sajo Hyun and his alter ego Ak Hee, Park Ji Hoon brings a blend of striking visuals and intellectual power to the characters. Sajo Hyun, with his captivating appearance and sharp mind, conceals his royal identity while channeling his innate artistic sense as a fashion designer at a downtown boutique. However, his past is marked by a profound childhood wound inflicted by his oppressive father, Sajo Seung.

On the flip side, Ak Hee, the other persona of Sajo Hyun, exudes charm and easily captivates those around him. Yet, he bears a curse that inflicts intense pain upon him when he makes physical contact with others.

The production team shared insights about the poster, expressing their intention to visually capture the protagonist's dual personalities and the emotional depth he inhabits. They encourage viewers to anticipate the unfolding drama of power dynamics between Sajo Hyun and Ak Hee, urging them to stay tuned for the dynamic struggle for the inner throne.

