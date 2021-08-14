Park Ji Hoon TOPS iTunes Album charts with 'My Collection'

Park Ji Hoon is making waves with his fourth mini-album 'My Collection'.' My Collection' has hit number 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in four countries. 'My Collection' was released on August 12 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) and has topped iTunes Top Albums charts in Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The music video for the title song ‘Gallery’ was released simultaneously with the mini-album 'My Collection'. The album has a total of 6 songs with rapper LILBOI featuring on one. 'Gallery' is an EDM-based pop track with a rhythmical guitar loop and bright synth sounds. True to its name, the song imagines one being part of a gallery just for their special someone! In the music video, Park Ji Hoon is art himself, as he envisions himself being one with the gallery!

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon has successfully wrapped KBS' 'At a Distance, Spring Is Green', his first lead role in a drama. 'At a Distance, Spring Is Green' is a college campus romance drama that highlights the nostalgic yet realistic stories of today's youth. The drama is headlined by a young and talented cast comprising Park Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ah and Bae In Hyuk. The drama enjoyed a good run with the final episode recording average nationwide ratings of 2.2 percent.

