Park Ji Hoon unveils more exciting content ahead of ‘My Collection’ release

Park Ji Hoon will be releasing his 4th mini-album, ‘My Collection’ on 12 August with the title song ‘Gallery’ at 6 PM KST. Previously, he has shared various intriguing content for the album including 2 sets of teaser images, a tracklist, and more. There seems to be more in store as Park Ji Hoon has unveiled further promotional stuff including a mood spoiler, a concept trailer, an art film, a music video teaser, a performance teaser and finally a highlight medley.

The mood spoiler shows the singer softly dancing around a grand piano placed inside a lavish room. With a slow beat in the background, he can be seen dressed in his outfit that is on his album cover, comfortable jeans and sneakers topped with a shirt inside a blazer. Watch below.

The art film reveals a chirpier side of the singer as he drops sculptures and dramatically poses in a vibrant background full of props. Looking through binoculars, Park Ji Hoon is a sight to behold in his sharp purple outfit.

A teaser for the ‘Gallery’ music video revealed a telltale return of the gigantic keyholes and surveillance cameras seen in previous content. The theatrical props of deers, paintings and sculptures too made a return. With his animated expressions over the climatic beat, Park Ji Hoon surely made fans excited for his song ‘Gallery’.

Strong angles and well-choreographed moves could be seen throughout the performance teaser where the singer along with his back dancers jammed to a fast-paced beat.

At the last, the highlight medley was a short but significant peep into the upcoming album ‘My Collection’ that conveyed the overall sophisticated vibe of the 6 songs about to be released.

ALSO READ: Park Ji Hoon and Ha Sung Woon announce solo comebacks for August

We are excited about Park Ji Hoon’s upcoming album. Are you?