Park Ji Hoon's At a Distance Spring is Green begins on a quiet note; Racket Boys hits new personal best rating

KBS 2TV’s newest drama At a Distance Spring is Green has joined the Monday-Tuesday drama lineup! Read on to find out.

The Monday-Tuesday lineup was dominated by Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk starrer Doom At Your Service and previously Lee Do Hyun's Youth Of May, but now the time slot has a new entrant! KBS 2TV's latest offering, the sweet romance drama At a Distance Spring is Green has joined the Monday-Tuesday drama lineup. Park Ji Hoon and Kang Min Ah's latest drama, At a Distance Spring is Green premiered to a quiet start.

Based on a webtoon, At a Distance Spring Is Green is a college campus romance drama that highlights the nostalgic yet realistic stories of today's youth. The drama is headlined by a young and talented cast comprising Park Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ah and Bae In Hyuk. According to Nielsen Korea, At a Distance Spring is Green begun on a quiet note, achieving average nationwide viewership ratings of 2.6 and 2.3 percent for the first episode. On the other hand, Racket Boys aka Raketsonyeondan starring Kim Sang Kyung, Oh Na Ra and Park Hyo Joo has been doing exceptionally well.

The June 14 episode of SBS’ Racket Boys garnered average nationwide ratings of 4.3 and 6.2 percent. This is a new personal best for the drama, beating out its previous personal best of 5.8 percent from last week. The light-hearted sports drama resonated with audiences showcasing lighthearted fun and frolic amongst friends! Meanwhile, tvN’s Doom at Your Service earned average nationwide ratings of 2.5 percent, making it the third consecutive episode to maintain around 2.5 percent in viewership ratings.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Park Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ah & Baek In Hyuk look charming in new posters for At A Distance Spring Is Green

Did you enjoy the premiere episode of At a Distance Spring is Green? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×