Park Ji Hyun and Lee Jong Suk in talks to headline a new mystery crime drama; Report

Buzz is building in the K-drama world that one of the most exciting on-screen pairings is in the works. New reports suggest that versatile star Park Ji Hyun and Hallyu icon Lee Jong Suk may be in talks to headline a new mystery crime drama. Read on!

Park Ji Hyun and Lee Jong Suk to feature together

A report by Soompi quoted IZE claiming that Park Ji Hyun might share screen with Lee Jong Suk in the upcoming drama Paradise. For the unversed, Park Ji Hyun has been cast as the female lead the new drama penned by Kim Su Jin.

Amid reports, Park Ji Hyun’s agency commented, “It is one of the projects she is currently reviewing.” Fans have been quick to react to the potential collaboration. Lee Jong Suk, renowned for his impeccable choice of projects such as his critically acclaimed work in Big Mouth, is consistently at the top of casting lists for high-stakes mystery dramas.

Pairing him with Park Ji Hyun would undoubtedly make for a powerhouse duo. Her recent performances in See You at Work Tomorrow! and the film Wild Sing have showcased her incredible range in the craft.

While details about their alleged project together remain under tight wraps, rumors suggest the project is a gritty, high-tension crime thriller that dives deep into a complex web of secrets. Having said that, the chemistry between the two actors is already a hot topic of conversation.

Park Ji Hyun, currently charming audiences in her first romantic comedy role, has proven she can handle anything from dark, emotional dramas to light-hearted office romance. Meanwhile, Lee Jong Suk continues to dominate the screen, with audiences eagerly awaiting his upcoming turns in The Remarried Empress and the speculative mystery thriller Paradise.

Though the official confirmations are awaited, the prospect of seeing these two stars share the frame has already set social media ablaze.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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