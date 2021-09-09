Park Ji Hyun CONFIRMED to join Song Joong Ki starrer 'The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family'

A fresh casting update for Song Joong Ki's upcoming drama. Park Ji Hyun has been confirmed to join the cast of 'The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family', wherein she will essay the role of Mo Hyun Min, a woman who lacks nothing and is all set to marry Sunyang's son, whom Song Joong Ki will be reborn as.

Park Ji Hyun's agency Namoo Actors confirmed the news stating that she will be filming for her part very soon. Mo Hyun Min is born with a silver spoon and excels in every department - beauty, education and talent. She is meticulous, confident and capable and cooly accepts marriage proposal with Jin Do Joon (Song Joong Ki after his rebirth). Park Ji Hyun has acted in several top dramas including 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung', 'Do You Like Brahms' and the upcoming Kim Go Eun starrer drama 'Yumi's Cells'.

'The Youngest Son Of The Chaebol Family' is penned by Kim Tae Hee who has written the Korean remake of 'Designated Survivor: 60 Days', 'Beautiful Mind', and 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal'. The PD of 'She Was Pretty' and 'W: Two Worlds' Jung Dae Yoon will be directing the drama. 'The Youngest Son Of The Chaebol Family' is scheduled to premiere in 2022 on JTBC.

