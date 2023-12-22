Park Ji Hyun radiates with confidence and diligence as she plays homicide detective in Flex X Cop new stills

Flex X Cop has unveiled the new stills of the upcoming mystery thriller drama. In the released pictures, actress Park Ji Hyun appears strong and diligent as a detective. In the new SBS series, Park ji Hyun takes on the role of Lee Kang Hyun, who is the first female team leader of the Homicide Department. She is a graduate from the police academy and takes immense pride in her work.

Flex X Cop features Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun in titular characters and will premiere in January 2024.

Park Ji Hyun appears confident as a detective in Flex X Cop new stills

In the new stills, Park Ji Hyun appears in cool and casual outfits as she dons denim jackets and has unevenly chopped short hair. In the first picture, she is engrossed in an investigation, holding a knife as evidence in hand. Another still depicts her as a confident, ethical detective with an intriguing gaze. In the third image, Park Jin Hyun stands tall in the officer uniform as she conducts a press briefing. The last picture conveys her captivating personality and authority as she sits in her cubicle with folded hands and a slight smile on her face.

These stills of Flex X Cop clearly portray Park Ji Hyun’s character as a powerful, workaholic detective who can risk her life to uncover the truth during investigation.

More about Flex X Cop

Park Ji Hyun and Ahn Bo Hyun-starrer drama Flex X Cop depicts the story of an immature chaebol, Jin Yi Soo, who turns into a detective and uses his personal connections and wealth to catch criminals. As he crosses paths with Lee Kang Hyun (played by Park Ji Hyun) and becomes her investigative partner, the duo starts developing chemistry as they solve crime cases together. The two characters are polar opposites. While Jin Yi Soo has the power of wealth, Lee Kang Hyun possesses extraordinary thinking abilities.

Flex X Cop is directed by Kim Jae Hong and penned by Kim Ba Da. This show marks the second collaboration of writer Kim Ba Da and actor Ahn Bo Hyun, as they have previously worked together on action-thriller dram, My Name (2021).

