Park Ji Hyun reunites with Yumi’s Cells co-star Kim Go Eun in new slice of life drama Eunjoong and Sangyeon?

On May 11th, Park Ji Hyun's agency, Namoo Actors, told a South Korean media outlet, "Park Ji Hyun received an offer for the drama 'Eunjoong and Sangyeon' and is reviewing it positively." The drama 'Eunjoong and Sangyeon' tells the story of a drama writer and a film producer. Park Ji Hyun was offered the role of Cheon Sangyeon, a famous film producer in the play. Previously, the news that actress Kim Go Eun received an offer for the role of drama writer Ryu Eunjoong and is reviewing it is known, and interest in whether the two will work together through 'Eunjoong and Sangyeon' is rising.

Also, 'Eunjoong and Sangyeon' has Park Ji Hyun's 'Do you like Brahms?' PD Cho Young Min is in charge of directing, attention is focused on whether the two will reunite with 'Eunjoong and Sangyeon'. On the other hand, Park Ji Hyun became popular by playing the role of Mo Hyun Min in JTBC's Reborn Rich, which ended last year in popularity, and decided on SBS 'Conglomerate X Detective' as her next film.

On April 13th, the agency BH Entertainment announced, "Actress Kim Go Eun received an offer to appear in the drama 'Eunjoong and Sangyeon' and is reviewing it positively. 'Eunjoong and Sangyeon' is a collaboration between PD Jo Young Min, who directed the JTBC drama 'Understanding Love' and SBS drama 'Do you like Brahms?', and writer Song Hye Jin, who wrote tvN's '100 Million Stars from the Sky'.

Kim Go Eun donated 50 million won to Seoul National University Children's Hospital on Children's Day. Her donation will be used for the treatment of children from low-income families who are financially struggling to treat chronic or severe diseases. Previously, Kim Go Eun has contributed to the spread of sharing culture in various ways, such as donating 100 million won to prevent COVID-19 and 50 million won to recover from forest fires in Korea.

