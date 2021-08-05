Park Jihoon adorns a cheeky smile and a fresh look in the concept trailer for ‘My Collection’

Singer Park Jihoon raised expectations for a comeback with a refreshing visual. Park Ji-hoon posted a concept trailer video of his fourth mini-album 'My Collection' on the official social media handles at 8:30 pm IST on August 4th. In the video, Park Ji-hoon is wearing a blue suit that makes him feel cool just by looking at him, exuding a refreshing charm like summer. The album will be released on August 12th at 2:30pm IST.

Park Ji-hoon hid behind a white wall and peeked from there as if he was about to show up, almost as if he was playing hide and seek with the viewers. Here, he gave off a shy yet bright smile which shook the hearts of the fans. In addition, the words 'Gallery' can be seen on the back of his jacket, raising expectations for the title song 'Gallery'. In particular, the image of Park Ji-hoon, who cuts through the endless sea, confidently approaching the screen which drew attention to the fact that he will be cutting through the music industry in August.

Through the previously released mood spoiler video, a bright energy full of orange light was emitted and in this concept trailer video, Park Ji-hoon's world was dyed in various colours and hues of blue. Park Ji-hoon, who has made progress through various musical attempts from three mini-albums including 'O'CLOCK', '360' and 'The W' to the first full-length album 'MESSAGE' and now, through this new album 'My Collection', the expectations are high. As the comeback is approaching in a week, curiosity is growing as to what color and message the title song 'Gallery' will be presented by this talented solo artist.

