Park Jimin is done establishing order for K-Pop 2023 , says BTS’ producer Pdogg in recent Instagram update

BTS’ long-time producer Pdogg recently posted a story on his Instagram where white square-shaped paper cut-out read ‘Park Jimin is done establishing order for K-Pop 2023’ hinting towards the arrival of a musical gem. The story was quickly noticed by many and soon went viral. The update took ARMY Twitter by storm. Fans rejoiced over a direct implication of musical finesse in Jimin’s upcoming release.

Pdogg

Pdogg is one of South Korea’s most popular producers. He has been the creative genius behind more than just some of BTS’ superhit songs. Pdogg has been with BTS since before their inception. The producer even helped in discovering BTS’ rapper RM. Pdogg was shown RM’s work by another rapper that he knew in early 2000s. Pdogg has been with BigHit Entertainment since 2007. His association with BTS is so intricate, he is often referred to as BTS’ eighth member. BTS is a group that rose to fame owing to their active contribution in the production of their music.

Besides the members of BTS, Pdogg is someone who has been actively involved in the production of their music. Commenting on Pdogg’s contribution to BTS’ music, BTS’ rapper RM once stated that a major portion of what the group sings and performs has been a creative consequence of Pdogg’s efforts. Adding to the aforementioned comment RM also revealed that Pdogg has majorly contributed to the making of a lot of BTS' title tracks and has in fact paved a road map for their music.

‘Face’ is the debut solo album of BTS member Jimin. ‘Face’ is all set to release on March 24, 2023. The album will have six tracks with ‘Set Me Free pt. 2’ as its lead single. An official teaser for the same was released just yesterday and is currently trending on 33. The teaser shows Jimin walking through a massive group of dancers as they perform a complex, energetic choreography. Pdogg is a well-accomplished songwriter and composer and has been with BTS for over a decade. When he makes a statement about Jimin’s upcoming release, fans know that they are awaiting nothing short of a musical blockbuster.

