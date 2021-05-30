Park Jin Joo and Lee Cho Hee REVEAL that they were friends with Park Seo Joon in college; Share anecdotes

In the latest episode of a variety show, the two actresses shared that they knew and were friends with the famous star, Park Seo Joon. Read on to find out!

Get ready for another story of Korean celebrities being friends! Even though it is common to think that idols and celebrities have other friends in the industry, many people generally forget it as they might not show it on screen. On the latest episode of KBS 2TV’s variety show ‘Come Back Home’, Lee Cho Hee and Park Jin Joo featured as guests and talked about being friends with Park Seo Joon.

Lee Cho Hee is widely known for her role in 7 First Kisses and has starred in various dramas and movies, while Park Jin Joo has also starred in famous dramas such as It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Her Private Life. It was revealed that both the actresses attended the Seoul Institute of Arts and Park Jin Joo nonchalantly mentioned that she was classmates with Park Seo Joon, one of the most famous K-Drama actors. She went to say, “I was in the same year and class as Seo Joon. So we sort of grew up together as actors, from our baby years.”

Host Yoo Jae Suk then asked Lee Cho Hee if she knew Park Seo Joon, to which she replied with a yes. She said, “When I first saw the older students at school, he was the one who stood out as he was very handsome. I remember thinking that he was very cool!” She even talked about the one time Park Seo Joon visited her house once, after playing soccer, but before his classes.

Who would’ve known Park Seo Joon would go on to become a hit superstar? Apparently, his teachers! Park Jin Joo, who was in the same class as him, revealed that her teacher had shared a prediction while in college, about Seo Joon and her. She shared, “Our professor said during a class that out of everyone in our year, Park Seo Joon and Park Jin Joo will probably be the first to make it big.” She added that the professor said, “But Park Jin Joo will probably disappear quickly because she doesn’t work hard.” After saying this, she looked at the camera lovingly and with a smile said, “I’ll work harder in the future so I can stay by your side forever.”

