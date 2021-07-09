Park Jin Joo CONFIRMED to join the Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi starrer Us That Year

The cast of Us That Year just got bigger! Read on to find out the details.

The cast of Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi starrer Us That Year just got bigger and better! SBS recently confirmed the official star cast of this Monday-Tuesday drama consisting of Choi Woo Sik, Kim Da Mi, Kim Sung Cheol and Roh Jeong Eui. The charming, coming-of-age drama will showcase the ever-growing hardships in the life of the youth and their determination to get through it.

Now in a fresh update, it is confirmed that the amazingly talented Park Jin Joo has been confirmed as the new cast member who will be joining Us That Year. Park Jin Joo is known for her work in dramas like Her Private Life, Encounter, It's Okay To Not Be Okay and Lovestruck In The City and will be seen as Lee Sol Yi in the drama. She will be Kim Da Mi's best friend who is an author-cum-restauranteur!

Meanwhile, Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi will be reuniting after three years since they last starred in the 2018 Korean film, The Witch together! 'Us That Year' is a romantic comedy-drama that portrays the complicated feelings of a couple that breaks on a bitter note and promise to never meet again. However, the documentary they filmed ten years ago in high school suddenly gains popularity, and they’re forcibly brought together in front of the camera once more.

Us That Year is is expected to premiere in the second half of this year or early next year, and filming is set to begin this summer.

