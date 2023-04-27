Park Ju Hyun to lead upcoming drama Newsletter about the cut-throat world of journalism?

Park Ju Hyun has been cast as the lead star of the next K-drama ‘Newsletter’ on April 27, according to an exclusive report by Star News. 'Newsletter' is written by Hong Yoon Jung and produced by Studio 329.

The plot of the series

‘Newsletter’ will be a young K-drama about the challenges of reporters from the world's second-largest newspaper corporation. It is a story about ordinary people who have an uncommon work life, and it recounts the pleasures and tragedies of reporters at 'The First Daily.’ It will demonstrate the fierce growth of ordinary people who only worked as reporters. It is a youth growth drama that depicts the growing pains of a newcomer to society who matures while overcoming the problems that everyone must have faced at some point in their lives when everything was strange and awkward.

Park Ju Hyun’s characterisation

Park Ju Hyun was offered the post of Min Do Yeon, the eldest of the Jeil Daily's 50 probationary reporters and the one with the most journalism experience. She struggled to become a reporter, yet she still drinks water on the field and is a character who travels because she can't figure out why. Min Do Yeon, a high-level professional who has worked as a reporter and anchor in the broadcasting department as well as an intern at her media company throughout her school days, failed the media exam multiple times but triumphantly joined the first newspaper in sixth place.

Park Ju Hyun starred in MBC's 'Golden Marriage, Joseon Marriage Ban', which ended in January. If accepted alongside this, Park Ju Hyun will also appear in the upcoming films Silence and Drive aside from this series. Park Ju Hyun appeared in two K-dramas last year, Love All Play and The Forbidden Marriage. In 2022, she made her Netflix feature debut with the original film Seoul Vibe. Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung, Ong Seong Wu, and Kim Sung Kyun were among those she collaborated with.

About Park Ju Hyun

In 2019, Park Ju Hyun made her acting debut. She has since appeared in both films and K-dramas. She is well-known for her roles in A Piece of Your Mind, Extracurricular, Zombie Detective, Mouse, The Boy Who Had Horns, The Dude in Me, and other films. Park Ju Hyun has only been in the profession for a few years, yet she has already played a variety of parts across different genres. Many people are already looking forward to her appearance as a reporter this time.

With its gripping storyline and talented cast, ‘Newsletter’ is set to be a must-watch drama for anyone who loves K-dramas and journalism. Whether you're a seasoned news junkie or simply looking for an exciting new show to add to your watchlist, this drama is sure to deliver.

