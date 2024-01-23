Park Min Young and Na In Woo's Marry My Husband draws huge audience with all time high viewership

Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo is a revenge drama with romance elements. The drama garnered its highest viewership till now this week. Love Song for Illusions which features Hong Ye Ji and Park Ji Hoon also enjoyed a slight bump in the viewership ratings. Here is a look at the nationwide average viewership ratings for Monday-Tuesday dramas.

Marry My Husband with Park Min Young and Na In Woo achieves its highest viewership

Marry My Husband and Love Song for Illusions both enjoyed boosts in the nationwide average viewership ratings this week. Park Min Young and Na In Woo starrer Marry My Husband garnered 9.4 percent viewership ratings on January 22 which is a 1.6 percent increase from the last episode.

Seong So Jak's webtoon served as the inspiration for Marry My Husband. The story revolves around Kang Ji Won's life, which is breaking apart due to her unemployed husband, who is in a lot of debt, and her mother. She is diagnosed with cancer and learns that her time is limited. Making things worse, she catches her husband cheating on her with a close friend. The incident turns into a physical fight, and she ends up being murdered by her husband. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself 10 years in the past and decides to get revenge on everyone who did her wrong.

Advertisement

Love Song for Illusion starring Hong Ye Ji and Park Ji Hoon sees increase in ratings

For the episodes of Hong Ye Ji and Park Ji Hoon starrer Love Song for Illusion released this week, there was a slight increase in the viewership ratings. The episode received a viewership rating of 2.5 percent while last week it achieved 2 percent. The drama tells the story of a prince with a dual personality and a spy who is out to kill the King for revenge. The prince on one hand is a fashion designer in disguise and on the other hand, he is also a charming man with a curse. The two personalities decide to share the body with each other.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo achieves highest viewership amid controversy