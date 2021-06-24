  1. Home
Park Min Young and Song Kang starrer Office Romance Cruelty will start shooting soon after script reading

The cast of Office Romance Cruelty completed their script reading.
June 24, 2021
Park Min Young spotted Park Min Young; image by News1.
The production team of the upcoming JTBC drama Office Romance Cruelty along with cast members Park Min Young, Song Kang, Yoon Park, Girl's Day member Yura participated in the script reading of the drama on June 22.

Office Romance Cruelty is a workplace romance drama depicting the work and love of people at the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service. It is the first drama to be set in the background of an unknown space, the Korea Meteorological Administration, as it is impossible to know the kind of people and how they work, although it is a place that tells the weather that is most closely connected with daily life.

Park Min Young plays Jin Ha Kyung, the general forecaster of Division 2 of the Korea Meteorological Administration, who is an intelligent and highly organized individual and does everything by the book. She is fastidious about keeping her personal and professional lives separate, often being the outsider at the workplace, by choice.

Song Kang takes on the role of Lee Si Woo, who is in charge of the special report at Division 2 of the Korea Meteorological Administration. Although clumsy, he boasts an impressive IQ of 150 and is able to achieve anything once he sets his mind to it. However, in spite of his intelligence and abilities, all he cares about is the weather.

They plan to start filming soon after the script reading is over. Song Kang, who is currently busy romancing Han So Hee in the JTBC Saturday drama Nevertheless, will join Office Romance Cruelty as soon as the former finishes filming.

Credits :News1

