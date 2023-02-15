Park Min Young banned from leaving country? Agency clarifies reports on participation in ex-boyfriend’s trial

Actress Park Min Young is continuing to be in the headlines for her possible involvement in her ex-boyfriend, Kang Jong Hyun ’s alleged illegal actions. Earlier, it was reported that the actress was called upon by the prosecution to serve as a witness in the embezzlement and stock manipulation case against the businessman. Multiple media outlets also reported that the prosecution was contemplating whether to prohibit her overseas travels in regard to this case as well as discussing the possibility of continuing to investigate her further.

Reportedly, records were found of Park Min Young’s name being used for transactions in relation to the company in question, Bithumb, whose de facto owner is rumoured to be her ex-boyfriend Kang Jong Hyun. The cryptocurrency exchange company’s executives were recently reported to have been arrested on charges of taking unfair advantages by manipulating stocks. As Park Min Young was summoned for the hearing on February 13, it was noted that she denied having any hand in this. However, reports about future investigations on the actress and more rumours found themselves floating around the internet.

Hook Entertainment’s statement

“Hello. This is Hook Entertainment.

We would like to inform you about our agency’s actress Park Min Young’s prosecution summons for investigation and prohibition of departure which was reported by the media on February 14 (Tuesday).

Park Min Young diligently completed the prosecution summons for investigation as a witness, and we confirm that she is not currently banned from leaving the country.

We apologize for bringing you bad news in these difficult times, and we apologize for delaying our response regarding this matter.”

Park Min Young’s relationship

In September 2022, reports of Park Min Young being in a relationship with a wealthy man surfaced and it was later revealed that it was none other than the controversial Kang Jong Hyun. After facing backlash, the actress’ agency shared that the couple had broken up and notified that her sister had also stepped down from the director position at INBIOGEN, a company rumoured to be led by Mr. Kang, following their break up. The said man also requested people to leave the actress alone and not drag her name in relation to the cases against him.