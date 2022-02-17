Park Min Young cast as the lead for tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Wol Soo Geum Hwa Mok To’?

On February 17th, her agency announced, "It is true that Park Min Young was offered the role of the main character in 'Wol Soo Geum Hwa Mok To'." It is a drama about the story of a 'single life helper' who becomes the wife of singles who need a wife to attend a meeting. It is known that Park Min Young was offered the role of Choi Sang Eun, who has all the qualities and virtues a bride should have.

Park Min Young rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama ‘Sungkyunkwan Scandal’ (2010) and has since starred in television series ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘Glory Jane’ (2011), ‘Dr. Jin’ (2012), ‘A New Leaf’ (2014), ‘Healer’ (2014–2015), ‘Remember’ (2015–2016), ‘Queen for Seven Days’ (2017), ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim’ (2018), ‘Her Private Life’ (2019) and ‘When the Weather Is Fine’ (2020).

She is currently starring in JTBC’s new romance series ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ where she plays the role of Jin Ha Kyung, an intelligent and highly organized individual who does everything by the book and is fastidious about keeping her personal and professional lives separate. Due to her cold demeanor, she has few friends at work and has become an ‘outsider by choice.’

She has been paired opposite Song Kang, a free spirit who is always thinking outside the box. Although he can appear clumsy, he boasts an impressive IQ of 150 and is able to achieve anything once he sets his mind to it. However, in spite of his intelligence and abilities, all he cares about is the weather.

With new offers coming up, it seems 2022 is Park Min Young’s year and we cannot wait to see her in new projects!

ALSO READ: Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki and more live through their ‘boring’ lives in teaser poster for ‘My Liberation Diary’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.