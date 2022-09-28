Park Min Young caught up in dating rumors with wealthy man named ‘Kang’; Agency responds

The early reports have claimed that Park Min Young and Kang Jong Hyun have been dating for some time now as photos of their dates have been released however details of fraud committed by the man have also been reported at the same time.

Park Min Young is reportedly dating a man named ‘Kang’ according to claims made in a detailed report on September 28. Kang Jong Hyun, as he is being recognised by reports, is reportedly a man with connections to Bithumb, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the country. The popular actress is currently under the management of Hook Entertainment , which she joined in late December 2021 following four years with Namoo Actors. It is being said that Chorokbaem Media, the company that acquired Hook Entertainment, also has close relations with Kang.

In regards to the dating reports between the two, Park Min Young’s agency Hook Entertainment has responded with a brief statement.

“Hello. This is Hook Entertainment, the agency of actress Park Min Young. First of all, we would like to convey the position of the agency regarding the report on Park Min Young that was released today. Currently, Park Min Young is working on the filming of the drama 'Love in Contract’ so the confirmation of the facts is being delayed. We apologize for not being able to provide you with an accurate position promptly.”

Park Min Young herself has never confirmed being in a relationship, however fans are wishing for her happiness and hoping that false claims would be stopped surrounding the actress. She currently stars as Choi Sang Eun in 'Love in Contract' alongside Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young. Further details are awaited from Hook Entertainment.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Love in Contract Ep 1-2 Review: Park Min Young sticks to her forte, Go Kyung Pyo is refreshing