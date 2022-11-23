Park Min Young, Cha Eun Woo, Lee Min Ho and more: 5 actors that are stuck in one kind of role

Park Min Young rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and has since starred in television series City Hunter (2011), Glory Jane (2011), Dr. Jin (2012), A New Leaf (2014), Healer (2014–2015), Remember (2015–2016), Queen for Seven Days (2017), What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018), Her Private Life (2019), When the Weather Is Fine (2020), and Forecasting Love and Weather (2022). After What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, which became one of her most known dramas, she is seen taking up office dramas ever since. Each drama she has taken has had to do with work related romance and her acting skills have left something to be desired. One could interchange her recent roles and they wouldn’t realize the difference. Her acting has become one dimensional and we hope she takes on an action or any other genre drama.

Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo is a South Korean singer, actor, and model under the label Fantagio. He is a member of the South Korean boy band ASTRO. In 2018, Cha Eun Woo starred in the web drama Top Management. He was later cast in the JTBC romantic comedy series Gangnam Beauty, his first leading role on television. He saw a rise in popularity after the series aired. From the beginning, he was known for his visuals and when he began acting in dramas, he was always cast as the center of attention. His character is always cold, unreactive and has absolutely no emotions. The writers/directors assume that being handsome makes up for personality and instead gives the female lead or the second male lead all the personality. With new drama Island and film Decibel coming, we hope to see a new side of him.

Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho gained widespread fame worldwide with his role as Gu Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers (2009) which also earned him the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. His notable lead roles in television series include Personal Taste (2010), City Hunter (2011), Faith (2012), The Heirs (2013), The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016). In 2020 he starred in Studio Dragon's The King: Eternal Monarch, which grossed US$135 million. Apart from his television career, Lee featured in the first lead role in the film Gangnam Blues (2015). This was followed by his first China-produced film Bounty Hunters (2016), and the mini-romance-web-series Line Romance (2014), both collectively grossed US$51 million. The success of Lee Min Ho's television series established him as a top Hallyu star. While his drama choice is varied, he is usually seen playing the rich and suave romantic lead who has all the answers and is the escape route for the female lead. He is a different person in Pachinko but his characters in the main dramas remain the same.

Hwang Jung Eum

Hwang Jung Eum is a South Korean actress. She rose to stardom through the sitcom High Kick Through the Roof and received her first leading role with television series Listen to My Heart. Her recent dramas have showcased her acting prowess but most of the dramas she has partaken in has her characters be the solution for the male leads. She is annoying, grating and acts a doormat for her counterparts. In dramas like Kill Me, Heal Me and She Was Pretty, she only cares about the male lead.

Bae In Hyuk

Bae In Hyuk is a South Korean actor. He is known for his roles in television dramas such as My Roommate Is a Gumiho (2021) and At a Distance, Spring Is Green (2021). In 2022, he was confirmed to star in the SBS drama Cheer Up along with Han Ji Hyun, which marked his first leading role. In October, the same month, he appeared in a cameo role as the son of actress Kim Hye Soo in the tvN drama Under The Queen's Umbrella. From the beginning, he has taken on roles that are in college and they are cold, calculative and with hardly any emotions. Besides Why Her, where he had a more charming character, he seems to get stuck in the straight-faced characters. We know he is capable of more emotions and hope to see him display his acting skills soon!

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook, MAMAMOO’s Solar, EXO’s Chen and more: 6 best K-Pop vocalists from 3rd Gen K-Pop

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Which actor do you think has been typecasted? Let us know in the comments below.