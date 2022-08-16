Park Min Young is a charming businesswoman in the first teaser poster for tvN’s new drama ‘Love In Contract’

tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Love In Contract' confirmed its first broadcast on September 21, a teaser poster containing Park Min Young's secret proposal was released. Park Min Young plays Choi Sang Eun, a contract marriage master. Choi Sang Eun is a perfect multi-character with an image that seems to have been perfect from birth, from various qualifications necessary for life to excellent judgment and handling skills.

She then transforms into a 'contract marriage master' who presents a secret solution for perfect non-marriage, raising expectations for Park Min Young's ever-changing charms. In this regard, 'Love In Contract' has released a teaser poster that captures the attention of Park Min Young's intelligent and lovely beauty. In the released teaser poster, Park Min Young looks gorgeous in her pink dress and shows off her imposing figure, drawing her admiration.

Meanwhile, in Park Min Young's hand, there is a customer list along with a case with a ring, which catches her eye. In addition, dozens of wedding rings with name tags are lined up on the table, raising curiosity as to why Park Min Young held so many contract marriages.

The drama follows Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young) who is an attractive woman, with talent and charm. She works as a contract marriage master. Her job is to help her client have a perfect single life. She transforms herself for each of her clients. Her client Jung Ji Ho (Go Kyung Pyo) has been in a marriage contract with her for 5 years, running on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of the week. Jung Ji Ho is a mysterious man.

Her new client Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Young) is a popular actor. She has a marriage contract with him on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Choi Sang Eun becomes involved with her 2 clients and finds herself in a love triangle.

