Park Min Young chooses Na In Woo, hands over ex Lee Yi Kyung to best friend in Marry My Husband promo; Watch

Trigger Warning: The following content has mention of murder. Reader discretion is advised.

Park Min Young’s upcoming revenge drama Marry My Husband has intrigued the audience yet again with another promo featuring the four titular characters.

The show is based on a web novel written by Sung So Jak and will be broadcast on tvN on Monday and Tuesday from January 1 onwards next year. Spanning over 16 episodes, the series follows the narrative of Kang Ji Won (essayed by Park Min Young) who is suffering from cancer and her misery gets worse when she witnesses her husband cheating on her with her best friend. How will Kang Ji Won change her destiny on getting a second chance at life? The answer to this question lies in the upcoming drama!

Let’s explore the details of all the characters through the promo.

Marry My Husband promo breakdown

The new promo of the fantasy drama is set in the time when Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young) gets an opportunity to travel back 10 years ago and turn the odds in her favor to avenge her death.

In the promo, Kang Ji Won looks pretty in a black dress as she escorts her best friend Jung Soo Min (played by Song Ha Yoon) down the aisle. Kang Ji Won’s ex-husband Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung) stands at the altar waiting for his bride. Kang Ji Won whispers in her friend’s ears, “Congratulations on marrying the trash that I discarded.” Then, she walks towards Yoo Ji Hyuk (Na In Woo), her biggest helper in this drama, and holds his hand with a smile on her face.

Advertisement

Here is the promo of Park Min Young-starrer Marry My Husband:

The whole wedding set up in the promo hints at Kang Ji Won’s revenge plan and it introduces the traits of each character as translated below:

Trash husband who's incapable of revival - Park Min Hwan

Greedy for best friend's everything including husband - Jung Soo Min

Fighting against gutter-like fate - Kang Ji Won

Ji Won's biggest helper maximizing her ability - Yoo Ji Hyuk

More about Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband is a gripping revenge drama that features Park Min Young and Na In Woo in the main leads. It unfolds the story of a terminally ill woman named Kang Ji Won who is murdered by her husband and her best friend after she gets to know about their secret affair.

Kang Ji Won goes back in time (10 years ago) to change the course of events and reunite her ex and best friend. Na In Woo plays the role of Yoo Ji Hyeok, the department head of U&K Food, where Kang Ji Won used to work. Yoo Ji Hyeok will do everything in his capability to help Kang Ji Won, as he has feelings for her.

Take a look at Marry My Husband teaser:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Marry My Husband Transit Love-style teaser: Park Min Young makes shocking revelation on office romance with ex