Park Min Young is dedicated to her profession in new look at upcoming drama ‘Love in Contract’

tvN has released a new look at actress Park Min Young in her role as Choi Sang Eun in the upcoming drama ‘Love in Contract’! Set to premiere in September, ‘Love in Contract’ is a romantic comedy which introduces a service that provides fake wives to those in need of partners to accompany them to social gatherings.

The upcoming drama will star Park Min Young as Choi Sang Eun, a professional who is in a long-term exclusive contract with Go Kyung Pyo’s character Jung Ji Ho, and is “booked” by him for Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Enter Kim Jae Young as Kang Hae Jin, a new client who enters into a contract with Choi Sang Eun for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Choi Sang Eun is a thorough professional, and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to being perfectly prepared for no matter what a situation might demand. The new stills show her in various situations, impressively at ease and calmly in control. Check out the stills, below:

The production team of the show shared that Park Min Young took private lessons in her own free time to do justice to her ‘Love in Contract’ character Choi Sang Eun. The production team praised the actress, sharing, “We are amazed by Park Min Young’s passion for acting at every single shoot.”

They continued, “In order to personally pull off all of her scenes, Park Min Young has been practising various musical instruments and sports in her own free time when she doesn’t have filming, and she is passionately working hard on creating her character 24 hours a day. Please anticipate her performance.”

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: GOT7’s Youngjae talks about preparing for SUGAR & working on the album GOT7