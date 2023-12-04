Park Min Young gets a second chance at life in main poster of fantasy romance drama Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband, tvN's upcoming drama, has revealed its main poster. Adapted from Sung So Jak's web novel, the series narrates the poignant tale of Kang Ji Won (played by Park Min Young), a terminally ill woman who, after witnessing her best friend Jung Soo Min (portrayed by Song Ha Yoon) in an illicit affair with her husband Park Min Hwan (played by Lee Yi Kyung), faces tragedy at the hands of Park Min Hwan. In a twist of fate, Kang Ji Won time-travels a decade into the past, embarking on a quest for revenge alongside Yoo Ji Hyeok (portrayed by Na In Woo), the department head at her workplace.

New poster of Marry My Husband

In the recently unveiled poster of Marry My Husband, Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young) from the present and her past self are depicted back-to-back, creating distinct vibes. The Kang Ji Won on the right, hailing from the past, sports glasses and exudes a somewhat somber, timid demeanor, holding hands with Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung), who wears a dark expression. Notably, they gaze in opposite directions, symbolizing the divergent paths of their timelines and their distinct priorities. Meanwhile, Park Min Hwan secretly holds hands with Kang Ji Won's cherished best friend, Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon), subtly alluding to their illicit love affair.

Contrastingly, the current Kang Ji Won graces the scene in a beautiful white dress, radiating a beautiful and enchanting smile as she holds hands with Yoo Ji Hyuk (Na In Woo). In stark opposition to Park Min Hwan, Yoo Ji Hyuk's unwavering affection is evident in his gaze fixed upon Kang Ji Won.

Within this captivating picture, the impactful text boldly declares, "An opportunity to change my destiny. Make sure to dispose of trash in my life!" This hints at Kang Ji Won’s upcoming journey as she gets a second chance at life. The stark contrast between Kang Ji Won's dark past and her brilliant present intensifies the visual impact. Intriguingly, questions arise about how Kang Ji Won will exact revenge on her husband and best friend as she seizes the chance to rewind her life by a decade.

More about Marry My Husband

Adding to the stellar cast, Sports Chosun disclosed on November 9 that BoA is set to grace the screen in tvN's upcoming drama, Marry My Husband. In response to this revelation, BoA's agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed the news, announcing that the renowned singer is set to take on a role in the new tvN drama. They encouraged fans to stay tuned for further details as the drama unfolds on screen.

This marks a significant return to acting for BoA, who last graced the big screen seven years ago in Autumn Sonata. Her comeback to the small screen is also noteworthy, marking an eight-year hiatus since her appearance in KBS2's My Wife Is Having an Affair This Week, which aired in 2016. Marry My Husband will premiere on January 1st.

