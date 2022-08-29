Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young increase anticipation for ‘Love in Contract’ with new posters

tvN has revealed a new set of posters for its upcoming drama starring Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young! Titled ‘Love in Contract’, the romantic comedy is set to follow a service that helps single people who need partners for social events, connect with fake wives to accompany them.

Park Min Young will take on the role of Choi Sang Eun, a professional “fake wave”. She shares a long-term exclusive contract for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, spanning five years, with Jung Ji Ho (Go Kyung Pyo). She finds herself in a difficult situation when a new client, Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Young) signs a contract for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The first poster stars Choi Sang Eun and Jung Ji Ho. As they pose for what appears to be a wedding photoshoot, Choi Sang Eun wears a sweet and calm expression, while the mysterious Jung Ji Ho remains expressionless, not giving away any hints about himself. While Jung Ji Ho’s caption reads “Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings are (spent) with me,” Choi Sang Eun’s caption expresses “I can only do marriage without love!”

Meanwhile, the second poster shows off the different chemistry shared between Choi Sang Eun and Kang Hae Jin. A celebrity, Kang Hae Jin displays different charms than Jung Ji Ho as he appears more cheerful and free, and even startles Choi Sang Eun in the process. Kang Hae Jin’s tagline reads “Let’s sign a contract for the Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays that you’ve kept free.”

The third poster stars Jung Ji Ho and Kang Hae Jin, as their shared tagline expresses, “Not marriage, when do we love?”

‘Love in Contract’ is set to premiere on September 21.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK rules the 2022 VMAs red carpet; ‘Pink Venom’ performance leaves crowd mesmerised

What do you think about the new posters? Let us know in the comments.