Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young star in the main poster for tvN’s new drama ‘Love In Contract’

The main poster of tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Love In Contract' has been released. Under Park Min Young's wedding veil, Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young, two men come in and catch the eye. tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, September 21.

Park Min Young plays the role of 'Choi Sang Eun', a perfectionist contract marriage master, Go Kyung Pyo plays the mysterious long-term customer 'Ji Ji Ho' who has been with Park Min Young for five years, and Kim Jae Young is a superstar who suddenly appears in front of Park Min Young and becomes a new customer of ‘Hwa-mok-to’. He will play the role of 'Kang Hae Jin'.

First, Park Min Young grabs attention as she looks straight ahead with her arms crossed. Her gentle smile makes even the viewers feel good. On the other hand, Go Kyung Pyo, on the right of Park Min Young, explodes a gentle and intelligent atmosphere with a chic expression without a smile and a neat suit, making women's hearts tremble. Another man, Kim Jae Young, who took the seat next to Park Min Young, draws attention with a smirk. Meanwhile, Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young are holding the edge of the wedding veil as if they want to occupy the seat next to Park Min Young.

Park Min Young rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama ‘Sungkyunkwan Scandal’ (2010) and has since starred in television series ‘City Hunter’ (2011), ‘Glory Jane’ (2011), ‘Dr. Jin’ (2012), ‘A New Leaf’ (2014), ‘Healer’ (2014–2015), ‘Remember’ (2015–2016), ‘Queen for Seven Days’ (2017), ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim’ (2018), ‘Her Private Life’ (2019), ‘When the Weather Is Fine’ (2020) and ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ (2022).

