Park Min Young has broken up with controversial Mr.Kang: Actress’ agency clarifies dating rumors

Another report also claimed that Park Min Young’s older sister was listed as one of the directors of a company that Mr. Kang is allegedly the chairman of. This further fueled gossip about the actress’ involvement with monetary gain and her relationship with a controversial man.

Actress Park Min Young became the centre of a lot of speculation and doubt as reports of her dating a wealthy man named Kang Jong Hyun were released. Following rumors of the two dating and Park Min Young having been with him for some time now, details regarding her alleged boyfriend’s past fraudulent actions as well as his wealth were rife on the internet. Her agency briefly commented on her dating rumors, noting that they are fact checking with the artist herself.

On September 29, a notice was released by the agency’s CEO addressing the rumors. In the statement, Kwon Jin Young has initially apologised for taking long to check facts. He goes on to confirm that Park Min Young has broken up with the individual mentioned in the dating rumors, also confirming that the actress was indeed in a relationship with Kang Jong Hyun.

Clarifying the stand of the agency, he added that it was untrue that Park Min Young received significant monetary benefits from the individual and that her older sister has also decided to resign from her position of being an outside director at INBIOGEN. He went on to say that the actress’ focus is on filming for her current drama ‘Love in Contract’ and she will try to prevent any damage to its broadcast. On her behalf, the agency has confirmed that she will be careful of her actions as well as those of her family in order to be a responsible public figure.

