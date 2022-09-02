Park Min Young has different personalities on hand in new stills for tvN’s romantic series ‘Love In Contract’

The weekly look of Park Min Young of tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Love In Contract' was released. When meeting the mysterious long-term customer Go Kyung Pyo, she has a splendid presence, and when she meets the superstar new customer Kim Jae Young, she enters a concealment mode and catches the attention.

In the meantime, Park Min Young's weekly look, which has been customized to styling by day of the week, is released and draws attention. The mysterious long-term customer Go Kyung Pyo and the newly emerged superstar new customer Kim Jae Young are showing off their polar opposite charm.

First, when Park Min Young is with her long-term customer, Go Kyung Pyo, she robs her with colorful and splendid visuals. Her lovely glamor explodes in her wavy, wavy style, and her sophistication overflows in a hairstyle that neatly ruffles her hair behind her ears. She also exudes admiration from her casual look with a pointy white shirt to a feminine black one-piece dress.

On the other hand, when she is with Kim Jae Young, a new customer, she shows off her camouflage from head to toe. Contrary to the fact that he showed off her splendid presence when she was with Go Kyung Pyo, she entered a concealment mode that thoroughly concealed her identity in the meeting with superstar Kim Jae Young. In particular, Park Min Young raises her thumb with thorough preparation with her camouflage essentials to prevent exposure of herself, such as wearing large sunglasses that take up half of her face and covering her face with a scarf.

