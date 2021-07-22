Park Min Young looks radiant in 1st look from upcoming drama, 'Office Cruelty Romance' with Song Kang

The queen of Korean rom-coms is back! Park Min Young is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses we have in the industry right now. She has starred in dramas like 'Healer', 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' and 'City Hunter', but it is her romcom dramas like 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' and 'Her Private Life' that top our favourites list. Park Min Young in a new romance drama, 'Office Cruelty Romance' opposite Song Kang.

Office Cruelty Romance is a new drama about the work and love lives of people who work at the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service. The drama will star Park Min Young as Jin Ha Kyung, Song Kang will essay the role of Lee Si Woo, Yoon Park will play Han Ki Joon and Girl's Day's Yura will portray the character of Chae Yoo Jin. After weeks of waiting and anticipation, Park Min Young took to her official Instagram to share the first glimpse of her character from her new office drama. In the picture, Park Min poses in graduation attire, looking radiant in her new avatar as Jin Ha Kyung. We are certain that she is ageing backwards. Beautiful!

You can check out the photo below:

Park Min Young plays Jin Ha Kyung, the general forecaster of Division 2 of the Korea Meteorological Administration, who is an intelligent and highly organized individual and does everything by the book. She is fastidious about keeping her personal and professional lives separate, often being the outsider at the workplace, by choice.

'Office Cruelty Romance' will be helmed by 'When the Camellia Blooms' director Cha Young Hoon. The office romance will begin filming this summer and is currently scheduled to premiere early next year.

