Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung and more join time-slip drama Marry My Husband; Premiere date OUT

Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, and more are confirmed for the upcoming Webtoon-based time slip K-drama Marry My Husband. The premiere date has also been revealed. This highly anticipated K-drama is based on a hit Webtoon with the same title.

tvN's highly anticipated upcoming Monday-Tuesday K-drama, Marry My Husband (literal title), is set to premiere in the year 2024 with an ensemble of star-studded cast. On October 25, the drama officially announced its cast, which features Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon, Lee Gikwang, and Gong Min Jung.

Adapted from the web novel (Webtoon) by author Sung So Jak, Marry My Husband narrates the tale of 37-year-old Kang Ji Won, who, in the face of a terminal illness, becomes a witness to her best friend Jung Soo Min's affair with her husband, Park Min Hwan. Tragically, Kang Ji Won is murdered by Park Min Hwan. However, Kang Ji Won's story takes an interesting turn as she finds herself transported back in time to a decade. In this new timeline, she embarks on a quest for revenge alongside Yoo Ji Hyeok, the head of a department working at the same company as her, who also harbors feelings for her.

The Characters of Marry My Husband

Park Min Young will step into the shoes of Kang Ji Won, a woman known for her patient, sweet and kind nature. After being tragically murdered by her husband and best friend, she finds herself transported 10 years back in time, granted a fresh start in life. Viewers are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Park Min Young's portrayal of the beloved character Kang Ji Won's transformative journey will be like as she seizes a second chance at life.

Na In Woo is set to embody the role of the dashing and brilliant Yoo Ji Hyeok. While he excels at virtually anything he undertakes, he often stumbles in the presence of his one-sided love, Kang Ji Won. Na In Woo's portrayal of Yoo Ji Hyeok generates excitement, as he may evolve into Kang Ji Won's most steadfast supporter and was loved by everyone in the Webtoon.

Lee Yi Kyung is confirmed to play Park Min Hwan, Kang Ji Won's husband from the era before her time-travel. Park Min Hwan comes across as self-absorbed, regarding himself as the center of the universe. His outdated perspectives even lead him to view his wife as a servant, making Lee Yi Kyung's portrayal of this character intriguing to watch. This will be a fresh role for Lee Yi Kyung as he will be portraying an antagonist.

Song Ha Yoon is set to bring to life Kang Ji Won's close friend, Jung Soo Min. Beneath her seemingly pure facade, Jung Soo Min is a character with a deeply twisted nature. Song Ha Yoon's portrayal of this dual-natured personality adds to the excitement of her acting transformation, and how she will bring this iconic and negative antagonist to life.

Lee Gikwang will embody the role of Baek Eun Ho, a popular and handsome chef with a shared history with Kang Ji Won and Jung Soo Min. An intriguing aspect of Lee Gikwang's character portrayal is how Baek Eun Ho navigates his path after reuniting with Kang Ji Won, his first love from high school.

Completing the cast, Gong Min Jung will undertake the character of Kang Ji Won's colleague, Yang Joo Ran. As someone who has experienced nothing but setbacks in both work and life, Yang Joo Ran's character is poised for change as she encounters Kang Ji Won in her second lease on life, and turns out to be one of the positives in the story.

Marry My Husband is scheduled to make its release on January 1, 2024, at 8:50 PM KST

