Park Min Young pairs with Na In Woo for revenge against Lee Yi Kyung, Sang Ha Yoon in Marry My Husband teaser

Marry My Husband, tvN’s upcoming drama, has unveiled a new teaser. Adapted from the well-received web novel with the same title, the drama narrates the revenge tale of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), who, while grappling with a terminal illness, discovers her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) engaging in an affair with her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung). The storyline takes a dark turn as Ji Won becomes a witness to her friend's betrayal, leading to tragic consequences started by her own husband.

New teaser of Marry My Husband

In the latest teaser for Marry My Husband, we witness the poignant moment as Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young), facing a terminal illness, unveils the heartbreaking truth of her husband Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung) having an affair with her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon). Soo Min, defending her actions, boldly asserts, "The living must keep on living; you are going to die anyway." The teaser takes a chilling turn as Min Hwan pushes Ji Won, and the on-screen text ominously declares, "The day I witnessed my best friend and my husband having an affair, I was murdered."

The narrative takes a compelling turn as Ji Won wakes up in a different time, attempting to understand her surroundings. Surprisingly, she finds herself ten years in the past, presented with an opportunity to reshape her life from the pivotal moment it took a wrong turn. We observe her creating a connection with her boss, Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), who expresses genuine concern for her, signifying his support. He states, "I'm afraid Park Min Hwan might hurt Kang Ji Won." Meanwhile, Ji Won, fueled by determination, is poised for revenge against her husband and best friend, boldly stating “My trash you coveted, you take care of it”, setting the stage for an exciting and dramatic storyline.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser below-

More about Marry My Husband

The newly released teaser was released with the caption ““From cancer to my best friend and husband’s affair. A second life after an unfair first life?” “The fate of the first part was like a gutter. Give it back to the bad guys 😎” hinting at the second-chance storyline. When Kang Ji Won is transported 10 years back into the past, given a chance at a new life, she embarks on a quest for revenge alongside her boss, Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo).

Reflecting on her initial encounter with the script for Marry My Husband, Park Min Young shared the sheer enjoyment she felt, describing it as so engaging that she read it in a single sitting. She found the character of Kang Ji Won, striving to lead a proper life, fascinating and had a delightful time envisioning how to portray her effectively.

To emphasize Kang Ji Won's transformation after traveling through time, the actress opted for a short haircut. She explained that even though both past and present versions of Ji Won share the same profession, they have distinct purposes and emit different auras. Despite these differences, she worked to create an intersection, emphasizing that they are ultimately the same person.

Marry My Husband will premiere on January 1, 2024 at 8:50 PM KST, 5:20 PM IST.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Marry My Husband: BoA returns to screen after 7 years with cameo in Park Min Young and Na In Woo