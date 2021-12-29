Park Min Young parts ways with label Namoo Actors

Actress Park Min Young has decided to leave her agency of four years, Namoo Actors. On December 29, the agency confirmed industry reports by stating “Our exclusive contract with Park Min Young has recently expired. We have decided not to renew the contract.”

Park Min Young first signed with the agency in December 2017, and since then has continued to impress audiences with consecutively hit shows like ‘Her Private Life’, 'I'll Go to You When the Weather is Nice’, and especially, ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim”.

The actress made her entertainment debut in a commercial for SK Telecom in 2005. Following this, her acting debut came through the MBC sitcom “High Kick!” in 2006. Notably, her breakthrough was with her role in “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” in 2010. In this coming-of-age drama, the actress played an intelligent young woman who disguises herself as a boy so as to enter the most prestigious learning institution in Joseon.

This success was followed by leading roles in dramas like “City Hunter” and “Queen for Seven Days”, and even earned the actress a spot as a fixed cast member on Netflix’s variety show “Busted!”.

Now in the market as a free agent, attention is high in regards to Park Min Young’s next move. Currently, the actress is working on her upcoming JTBC drama “KMA People: Office Romance Cruelty” alongside Song Kang, Girl’s Day’s Yura, and Yoon Park. Expected to air in the first half of 2022, the show follows the professional and love lives of the people working at the Korea Meteorological Administration (Korea’s national weather forecast service).