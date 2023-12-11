Park Min Young shares vengeful message in black dress in Marry My Husband new poster

Park Min Young’s new fantasy project titled Marry My Husband is one of the most-anticipated K-dramas of next year, as it premieres on January 1, 2024. tvN has revealed a new poster for the series, depicting Park Min Young as a vengeful bride ready to send her ex-husband off to someone else.

The upcoming drama is a mix of romance, betrayal, revenge, and time-travel. It is about a terminally ill woman who gets a second chance at life to take revenge from her husband, who cheated on her with her best friend. Park Min Young has lost 37 kg to portray the main lead, Kang Ji Won.

Park Min Young appears in a black dress with a cake right next to her, displaying a message “Will You Marry My Husband?”

As revealed in the previous posters and teasers, Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young) is all set to change her destiny by handing over her ex-husband to her best friend. Both were already having a secret affair.

In the new poster, Park Min Young holds an intriguing gaze as she sits in a wedding set-up that is full of red flowers and candles.

Take a look at the Park Min Young’s Marry Your Husband new poster:

The poster conveys that it is a wedding with a twist, as the protagonist is dressed in a black gown with a veil and it exudes a sense of rage hidden in the eyes of the actress.

There is a white cake that becomes the center of attention in the entire poster, as it signifies the main plot of the drama. On the cake, there is a message, “Will You Marry My Husband?” that evokes curiosity among fans.

More about Marry My Husband plot and its characters

Based on a webtoon with the same name, Marry My Husband features four characters who are the pillars of this revenge drama. Let's dive into each character and understand what the series has in store for the viewers:

Actress Park Min Young takes on the lead as Kang Ji Won, who has a miserable married life due to her incompetent husband and her demanding in-laws. The worst happens when she is diagnosed with cancer and also learns about her husband’s infidelity. She is eventually killed by her dear ones (her husband and bestie).

Kang Ji Won travels back a decade to make things right and avenge her death, which is the turning point of the story.

Actor Lee Yi Kyung plays Kang Ji Won’s husband, Park Min Hwan , who betrays his wife and then murders her after she witnesses him in bed with Jung Soo Min.

The actress Song Ha Yoon plays Jung Soo Min, the love interest of Park Min Hwan and the best friend of Kang Ji Won. She is also accountable for Kang Ji Won's demise because she betrays her close friend.

Na In Woo plays Yoo Ji Hyeok, a good-looking man who is the head of department in the same company where Kang Ji Won works. He holds a deep affection for Kang Ji Won and helps her in carrying out her vengeful plan.

