Park Min Young signs an exclusive contract with Hook Entertainment after departing from Namoo Actors

Park Min Young has signed with a new agency! It was previously announced on December 29 that the actress parted ways with Namoo Actors after four years. On December 30, Hook Entertainment confirmed that Park Min Young has signed with the agency, which is home to stars including Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Sun Hee, Lee Seo Jin, and Lee Seung Gi.

Hook Entertainment confirmed the news and shared that they are happy to have Park Min Young on board. They promised that they will dedicate their full efforts as a formidable partner to the actress, who has received great love for her excellent character portrayals and sincere acting in every project, and for her to happily focus on her acting and shine anywhere as a great actress.

Park Min Young will next star in the upcoming drama 'Cruel Story of Office Romance,' which is set to premiere via JTBC in the first half of 2022. The drama is about the work and love lives of people who work at the Korea Meteorological Administration, South Korea’s national weather forecast service.

Park Min Young will be playing the icy cold Jin Ha Kyung, an intelligent and highly organized individual who does everything by the book and is meticulous about keeping her personal and professional lives separate. Due to her frosty demeanour on the outside, she has few friends at work and has become an 'outsider by choice.' She will be starring opposite her former labelmate Song Kang in the drama.

