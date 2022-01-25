Park Min Young, Song Kang & cast are hardworking professionals in new poster for Forecasting Love and Weather

JTBC’s upcoming drama 'Forecasting Love and Weather' has released a new group poster featuring cast members Song Kang, Park Min Young, Girl's Day's Yura and Yoon Park! 'Forecasting Love and Weather' is a new office romance drama about the work and love lives of the people at the Korea Meteorological Administration, where love, romance and conflicts are more unpredictable than the weather.

The new poster captures all nine of the principal cast members standing in the situation room with a weather map on one wall. The caption on the poster reads - 'I’m going crazy trying to get it right: the weather and that person’s heart', smartly correlating weather to a person's emotions! The cast members are hardworking professionals struggling to strike a balance between their career and love life, juggling the torrential and unpredictable nature of the everyday weather and people's fluctuating feelings!

You can check out the poster below:

This is the first K-drama that centres around weather forecasters and is expected to show the chemistry of a group of people who spend more time with each other than they do at home! 'Forecasting Love and Weather' will premiere on February 12 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST).

