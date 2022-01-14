Park Min Young, Song Kang & cast participate in the script reading for 'Forecasting Love and Weather'

JTBC’s upcoming drama starring Park Min Young and Song Kang 'Forecasting Love and Weather' released a new behind-the-scenes look at the drama’s script reading! Director Cha Young Hoon, writer Sun Young, and actors Park Min Young, Song Kang, Yoon Park, Girl’s Day’s Yura, Kim Mi Kyung, Kwon Hae Yo, Lee Sung Wook, Jang So Yeon, Yoon Sa Bong, Jung Un Sun, Moon Tae Yoo, and Chae Seo Eun participated in the drama's script reading!

'Forecasting Love and Weather' is a romance drama about the passionate yet unpredictable work and love lives of people who work at South Korea Meteorological Administration, the country's national weather forecast service. The actors introduced their characters and detailed what they like about their characters the best.

Park Min Young will essay the role of Jin Ha Kyung who seems fiesty but is actually a deeply sensitive person on the inside and is known as a voluntary outsider. Jin Ha Kyung is intelligent, organised and unspontaneous. She is meticulous about keeping her personal and professional lives separate.

Song Kang will be starring as Lee Si Woo, a free-spirited man who is always thinking outside the box. He is a 'clumsy genius' with an IQ of 150 and can achieve anything once he sets his mind to it. However, despite his intelligence and talents, all he cares about is the weather! Fans are excited to see their amazing pairing for the first time and since both the actors are known to showcase their charismatic avatars in romance dramas, we can expect heart-fluttering chemistry between them!

Talking about the other prominent cast members - Yoon Park will be playing the role of Han Ki Joon, a handsome and quick-witted character with a silver tongue. Using his amazing persuasive powers, Han Ki Joon eventually gets scouted by the spokesperson’s office after struggling in the early days of his career at the service. However, because he has lived his entire life as an A grade student, he has a hard time dealing with failure. He is also Jin Ha Kyung's ex-boyfriend.

Finally, Girl's Day member Yura will be playing the role of daily weather reporter Chae Yoo Jin. She went into her job thinking she will be dealing with breaking news, exciting scoops, and on-site reports, however, she was ultimately assigned to the 'weather and lifestyle team'. Thus, she seems arrogant on the outside but actually suffers from instability on the inside.

In addition to the four leads, the supporting actors will make the drama more interesting. Lee Sang Wook will star as Uhm Dong Han (Lee Sung Wook), a senior forecaster who works with Jin Ha Kyung. Moon Tae Yoo will play Shin Seok Ho, a neighbourhood forecaster, and Yoon Sa Bong will take the role of Oh Myung Joo, an analysis action officer. Chae Seo Eun will play Kim Soo Jin, a short-term forecaster.

You can check out the photos below:

'Forecasting Love and Weather' will premiere on February 12 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on JTBC.

