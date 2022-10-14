Park Min Young’s ex-boyfriend asks to refrain from soiling actress’ name; Explains break-up decision

Park Min Young’s side However, soon her agency, Hook Entertainment came back with a clarification that the couple had broken up and that she had not received any monetary benefits while dating the man in question. Even then, netizens did not believe her and even argued that the actress’ sister was also registered as a director under one of the companies connected with the man. It was further revealed that Park Min Young’s sister had decided to resign from her position.

Famous actress Park Min Young came under the limelight following the premiere of her latest drama for being involved with a man named Kang Jong Hyun. After of the detailed reports two dating for some time now came through, it was alleged that the actress had received pricey gifts from her then-boyfriend.

Kang Jong Hyun’s clarification

Now, Kang Jong Hyun has come forward to clarify the rumors himself by saying that the two did meet on September 29 when the news first broke out however they came to a conclusion that breaking up would be the best for her. He further continued that, as he did not want to ruin Park Min Young’s acting career, one which she has a lot of affection for, they separated. Kang Jong Hyun reportedly said that though he does not care what is written about him, he would like the actress’ name to be taken out of this matter.

Kang Jong Hyun denied helping his then-girlfriend financially and reportedly only gifted her one luxury bag during the time they were together, on the occasion of her birthday. He further denied any allegations of money laundering or embezzlement.

Meanwhile, Park Min Young has since not responded to further allegations made against her and is focusing on completing the ongoing filming of her current drama ‘Love in Contract’ which also stars Go Kyung Pyo and Kim Jae Young.

