Park Min Young’s Marry My Husband, Noryang: Deadly Sea cancel press event after Lee Sun Kyun's death
The sudden passing of actor Lee Sun Kyun has brought a wave of silence in Korean entertainment industry. Following the tragic news, press events have been put on hold today. Read on to know more!
Marry My Husband postpones press conference, Noryang: Deadly Sea cancels interview
Press event cancellations have been announced following the tragic passing actor Lee Sun Kyun
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of possible suicide
The makers of tvN drama Marry My Husband have postponed the online press conference, which was scheduled for this afternoon (27th December).
Ahead of the show premiere, the team including director Park Won Guk, and the cast members, Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, and Song Ha Yoon, were supposed to attend the press conference. However, due to the unfortunate passing of Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun, the production team has decided to put the presentation on hold.
The production team has issued the statement, “Due to the sudden news within the entertainment industry, the live broadcast of the Marry My Husband's online press conference has been postponed."
Apart from Marry My Husband’s press conference, the production team of the film titled Noryang: Deadly Sea has also stated that the interview with movie star Kim Sung Kyu, which was scheduled for 1 PM, has also been canceled.
The unfortunate news of Lee Sun Kyun's demise has left the entertainment industry in deep sorrow. The fellow members have shared their condolences and more event cancellations are likely to take place today.
About actor Lee Sun Kyun’s passing
On 27 December, Seoul Seongbuk Police Station confirmed the untimely passing of actor Lee Sun Kyun. It was earlier reported that the police received an emergency call about an unconscious man inside a car parked in Seoul’s Waryong Park. The police later discovered the man and his identity was confirmed to be actor Lee Sun Kyun.
Further investigation is still underway.
Since October 2023, Lee Sun Kyun had been under police investigation on charges of illicit drug use.
Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same
