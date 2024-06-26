Park Myung Soo flaunts close bond with BTS' Jin on Mobile Quiz Show; recalls recent call following latter's military discharge

On the latest episode of KBS CoolFM's 'Park Myung Soo's Radio Show,' Park Myung Soo delighted listeners by sharing a humorous story about his close relationship with BTS' Jin. He humorously recounted a congratulatory phone call following Jin’s discharge from the military, after which guest broadcaster Kim Tae Jin suggested Jin's appearance on the Legendary Master segment, sparking excitement among fans.

Park Myung Soo’s phone call with BTS’ Jin

On June 25, Park Myung Soo showed off his close bond with BTS' Jin during the Mobile Quiz Show segment on KBS CoolFM's Park Myung Soo's Radio Show. Following BTS' hit song Boy With Luv, Park Myung Soo warmly congratulated Jin on his recent military discharge, saying, "Our Jin has been discharged from the military, and I sincerely congratulate him once again."

Adding a humorous twist, Park Myung Soo recounted a recent phone call with Jin. He shared, "I congratulated him over the phone, but he told me to hang up because he was busy. Since we're close, Jin was like, 'Hyung, why are you calling while I'm working?' to which I jokingly responded, 'Oh, sorry.'"

Amused by this, guest broadcaster Kim Tae Jin added to the lighthearted conversation by remarking, "You always shrink in front of Jin," replying to which Park Myung Soo humorously replied, "When we meet, I always try to make a mark," which elicited laughter from listeners.

Furthermore, when Kim Tae Jin suggested it would be great if Jin appeared on the Legendary Master segment, Park Myung Soo enthusiastically responded, "Let's look forward to it," raising listeners' expectations. He further joked, "Once again, congratulations on your discharge. I plan to celebrate it for about three months."

More about Jin’s latest activities

Meanwhile, Jin successfully completed his military service and was officially discharged on June 12. He enlisted on December 13, 2022, making him the first BTS member to fulfill his military obligations. In a touching reunion, all BTS members came together to celebrate Jin's return, marking the first time they had been united in a while.

Moreover, to celebrate his discharge, Jin kept his promise to the ARMYs and held a hug event and fan meeting at the 2024 FESTA in honor of the group's 11th debut anniversary on June 13. On the other hand, fans eagerly anticipate BTS’ reunion and resumption of full group activities after June 2025.

