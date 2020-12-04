Park Myung Soo, Seo Jang Hoon & more quarantining after Lee Chan Won COVID results came back positive

Park Myung Soo, Seo Jang Hoon and few other stars and staff members are going into a strict quarantine after trot singer Lee Chan Won was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Many celebrities, including Park Myung Soo and Seo Jang Hoon, are halting their activities and going into quarantine due to trot singer Lee Chan Won being tested positive for COVID-19. On December 3rd, trot singer Lee Chan Won was confirmed positive for COVID-19. He has been actively promoting as a member of Mister Trot on various shows, which unintentionally resulted in many celebrities also go into quarantine as a close contact for the confirmed case.

Fortunately, all the other members of Mister Trot, Boom, Park Myung Soo, Lee Hwi Jae, Hong Hyun Hee, and many more who were on set with Lee Chan Won was tested negative for COVID-19. However, all of them would have to go into a 2 weeks long quarantine according to the government's guidelines.

As a result, Boom would have to miss the recording of tvN's Amazing Saturday, MBC's Where is My Home and his radio show for the next 2 weeks. Park Myung Soo would also have to miss his own radio show, as well as other variety shows he regularly makes an appearance, for the next 14 days. Meanwhile, Seo Jang Hoon and Yoon Jong Shin who shares a stylist with Lee Chan Won also went into quarantine after the precautionary testing. Hence, Seo Jang Hoon was absent from the shooting for Knowing Brothers on December 3rd.

If you didn’t know, EVERGLOW’s Yiren and Sihyeon also tested positive for COVID-19 this week. On the evening of December 1, Yuehua Entertainment released a statement announcing that Yiren and Sihyeon had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The agency also announced that even though the other four members of EVERGLOW had tested negative for the virus, they would all be going into self-quarantine for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

