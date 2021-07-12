  1. Home
Park Na Rae bought a house in Itaewon? Find Out

The comedian has reportedly bought a new house in the popular neighbourhood. Read more below.
Park Na Rae at award show Park Na Rae at award show : courtesy of News1
On Monday, Park Na Rae’s participation in a house auction ceremony was revealed by the Seoul District Court. Situated in the popular neighbourhood of Itaewon, Park Na Rae’s new residence was initially auctioned for 4.8 billion KRW, to which Park Na Rae bid 5.5 billion KRW (around 4.8 million USD). The auction took place on 1 June and Park Na Rae is expected to pay her dues by 16 July.

Promising a lavish lifestyle, it is a 2 storey home with a basement floor, occupying a total of 551 sq. metres of land and 319 sq. metres of floor space.

She can often be seen on the TvN variety show Amazing Saturday (also known as DoReMi market) alongside cast members Boom, Shin Dong Yup, Kim Dong Hyun, Moon Se Yoon, Hanhae, Nucksal, Key from SHINee, Block B’s P.O. and newly casted Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon.

The 35-year-old presenter can be seen DJ-ing and is also the first female South Korean comedian to host her own Netflix special.

She is also a regular cast member of MBC’s I Live Alone where she shares various events of her private life and her interest in bartending through Narae Bar. We wonder if we will be able to catch a glimpse of Park Na Rae’s new abode in the show, and who she decides to invite over for a fun time.

Park Na Rae recently came under fire for making a joke on YouTube that offended the male viewers of the show. A police investigation was launched and later all charges were dropped.

ALSO READ: SHINee's Key opens his heart to Girls' Generation leader Taeyeon about late bandmate Jonghyun

Are you excited to see Park Na Rae’s new house on I Live Alone? Let us know below!

Credits :News1

