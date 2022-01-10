Park Se Wan & Song Geon Hee confirmed to lead upcoming series ‘Alice: The Final Weapon’

Directed by Lee Byung Hun joined by Seo Sung Won, OTT service provider Watcha’s upcoming original series ‘Alice: The Final Weapon’ has confirmed its cast. According to reports, ‘So Not Worth It’ star Park Se Wan is all set to play the lead in the upcoming series, opposite ‘SKY Castle’ actor Song Geon Hee.

Park Se Wan will be reportedly playing Gyeo Wool, a mysterious high-school student who also happens to be a killer. As she transfers to her new school, she meets trauma-stricken Yeo Reum, a fellow student, played by Song Geon Hee. The series is a high-teen action romance that follows the two as they are chased by a criminal syndicate.

‘Alice: The Final Weapon’ is drawing attention for its unique combination of directors - well-established general director Lee Byung Hun, and rookie director with a fresh outlook, Seo Sung Won.

Additionally, the powerful casting lineup revealed on January 10 has successfully elevated expectations for the series, as both Park Se Wan and Song Geon Hee have shown outstanding performances in their careers so far. Park Se Wan has showcased solid acting skills and novel appeal through performances in dramas like Netflix’s ‘So Not Worth It’, ‘Never Twice’ and ‘Marry Me Now’, and even movies like ‘Collectors’. Song Geon Hee has also attracted public attention through his strong presence in dramas like ‘SKY Castle’, ‘The Tale of Nokdu’, and ‘Missing: The Other Side’.

The two are also joined by Kim Sung Oh, Kim Tae Hoon, Jung Seung Girl, and Cha Joo Young, who have all proven their unique acting skill sets through many productions. This fresh ensemble of actors is also highly anticipated.

‘Alice: The Final Weapon’ is a Watcha original series, which is expected to air in the first half of 2022.