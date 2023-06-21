Park Seo Joon addresses dating rumors with YouTuber xooos at Concrete Utopia press conference

Park Seo Joon was rumored to be dating YouTuber and singer Hong Soo Yeon who goes by the stage name xooos. On June 20, reports of the two being in a relationship surfaced leading to their agencies having to respond to the same. On June 21, the upcoming film Concrete Utopia had its first promotional schedule, which began with a press meeting with the actors and creators of the upcoming movie. During a Q&A round, actor Park Seo Joon was asked about his dating life by one of the reporters.

Park Seo Joon on dating rumors with xooos

Actors and the director of the upcoming film Concrete Utopia gathered at a press conference as its first official schedule. Lee Byung Hu, Park Bo Young, Kim Sun Young, Park Ji Hu, and Kim Do Yoon, alongside director Uhm Tae Hwa, and actor Park Seo Joon attended the event. After exchanging brief comments about the film and its characters, the Itaewon Class star was asked about the dating rumor that spread about him the previous day. Speaking about his relationship with YouTuber xooos, Park Seo Joon said, “I feel a lot of pressure about opening up on my private life. As it's personal, it's hard to say something specific about it. More than that, I hope you'll pay a lot of attention to this movie because it's the first official schedule for Concrete Utopia”.

He also spoke about receiving the news a little late as he is busy filming for the schedule. However, people’s interest in his dating life seemed to be of surprise to him, and while thankful for it, Park Seo Joon seems to be wishing for a shift in the attention to his upcoming projects.

Park Seo Joon and YouTuber Hong Soo Yeon

Soon after the rumors hit the internet, the agencies of the two artists, Park Seo Joon’s Awesome Entertainment and xooos’ WAVY responded to the same by saying that as the matter concerned their artists’ private lives they could not comment on it, neither denying nor affirming the rumors.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What's Wrong with Secretary Kim’s Park Min Young to YouTuber xooos; All about Park Seo Joon's dating rumors