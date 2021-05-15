Park Seo Joon amid discussions to star in the new thriller drama Project K

Park Seo Joon recently received an offer to play the male lead Jang Tae Sang in Gyeongseong Creature aka Project K.

It seems like forever since we last watched Park Seo Joon on our screens, but guess what, the talented actor may be returning to our screens soon. Park Seo Joon recently received an offer to play the male lead Jang Tae Sang in a new thriller drama titled, Project K (also known as Gyeongseong Creature). In response, Park Seon Joon's agency Awesome ENT commented that the actor has only received the synopsis and not yet the script. They are currently checking on his schedule to make a decision.

Park Seo Joon, last starred in Itaewon Class and made a brief cameo in Park Bo Gum's Record Of Youth. Project K is said to a thriller drama about survival and human dignity. It tells the stories of youth who lived during a time when sovereignty and human rights were taken away from them, and how they fought tooth and nail for basic rights. Park Seo Joon has been offered the role of Jang Tae Sang, a wealthy man of Bukchon. He isn't interested in justice, however, an unexpected encounter with a woman changes his life forever. Project K will be penned by Kang Eun Kyung of the Dr. Romantic series and directed by Jung Dong Yoon of Stove League fame.

Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon has joined Lee Byung Hun and Park Bo Young for a new disaster film titled Concrete Utopia. Concrete Utopia is a new disaster-thriller film about the aftermath of a disastrous earthquake that has had devastating effects on the residents of the apartment complex, Hwang Goong Apartment. The cast began filming for the new film on April 17. We cannot get enough of Park Seo Joon and cannot wait to see him on our screens again.

